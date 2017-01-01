All CDs that XPN produces during your membership year - 4-6 CDs starting with the World Cafe vol. 40 CD & Sampler CD.

World Cafe Vol 40 CD:

Anderson East – “Satisfy Me”

The Arcs – “Stay In My Corner”

Boxed In – “All Your Love Is Gone”

David Wax Museum – “Guesthouse”

Gary Clark Jr. – “Hold On”

JJ Grey & Mofro – “Every Minute”

JD McPherson – “Head Over Heels”

Josh Ritter – “Getting Ready To Get Down”

Lucero – “Can’t You Hear Them Howl”

Mac DeMarco – “No Other Heart”

Meg Mac – “Roll Up Your Sleeves”

Mumford & Sons – “The Wolf”

My Morning Jacket – “Compound Fracture”

Patty Griffin – “There Isn’t One Way”

Rayland Baxter – “Yellow Eyes”

The Suffers – “Make Some Room”

Wolf Alice – “Moaning Lisa Smile”

The Fall 2016 New Music Sampler CD :

1. The Pretenders - Holy Commotion

2. Passenger - Anywhere

3. Cobi - Don't You Cry For Me

4. Father John Misty - Real Love Baby

5. Sam Roberts Band - If You Want It

6. LOLO - Not Gonna Let You Walk Away

7. Aaron Lee Tasjan - Little Movies

8. Blackberry Smoke - Believe You Me

9. The Outdoor Type - On My Mind

10. Chairlift - Crying In Public

11. Leagues - Dance With Me

12. Shovels & Rope - I Know