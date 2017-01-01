Already a member? Click here to make an additional donation and pick up a new thank you gift.
1. The Pretenders - Holy Commotion
2. Passenger - Anywhere
3. Cobi - Don't You Cry For Me
4. Father John Misty - Real Love Baby
5. Sam Roberts Band - If You Want It
6. LOLO - Not Gonna Let You Walk Away
7. Aaron Lee Tasjan - Little Movies
8. Blackberry Smoke - Believe You Me
9. The Outdoor Type - On My Mind
10. Chairlift - Crying In Public
11. Leagues - Dance With Me
12. Shovels & Rope - I Know
LIVE AT THE WORLD CAFE, 25TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION (Volume 41)
DISC 1 - "NEW" TRACKS
Andrew Bird - Capsized
Car Seat Headrest - Vincent
Darlingside - White Horses
Dawes - When The Tequila Runs Out
Hop Along - Waitress
Lake Street Dive - Call Off Your Dogs
Lucius - Born Again Teen OR Madness
The Lumineers - Cleopatra
Parquet Courts - Berlin Got Blurry
Quilt - Roller
The Record Company - Off The Ground
Steve Gunn - Ancient Jules
Sunflower Bean - Easier Said
Tedeschi Trucks Band - Anyhow
Margaret Glaspy - You And I
DISC 2 - "BEST OF" TRACKS
Bon Iver - Holocene
Coldplay - Shiver
Courtney Barnett - Avant Gardener
Dawes and Mumford & Sons - When My Time Comes
Hiss Golden Messenger - Southern Grammar
JD McPherson - Northside Gal
Koko Taylor - Wang Dang Doodle
Richard Thompson - 1952 Vincent Black Lightening
The War On Drugs - Under The Pressure
All CDs that XPN produces during your membership year - 4-6 CDs starting with the World Cafe vol. 40 CD & Sampler CD.
World Cafe Vol 40 CD:
Anderson East – “Satisfy Me”
The Arcs – “Stay In My Corner”
Boxed In – “All Your Love Is Gone”
David Wax Museum – “Guesthouse”
Gary Clark Jr. – “Hold On”
JJ Grey & Mofro – “Every Minute”
JD McPherson – “Head Over Heels”
Josh Ritter – “Getting Ready To Get Down”
Lucero – “Can’t You Hear Them Howl”
Mac DeMarco – “No Other Heart”
Meg Mac – “Roll Up Your Sleeves”
Mumford & Sons – “The Wolf”
My Morning Jacket – “Compound Fracture”
Patty Griffin – “There Isn’t One Way”
Rayland Baxter – “Yellow Eyes”
The Suffers – “Make Some Room”
Wolf Alice – “Moaning Lisa Smile”
The Fall 2016 New Music Sampler CD :
As a CDOM Club member, you'll receive all twelve of the CD of the Month selections during the year along with all of our special XPN releases -- including Live at the World Cafe CDs and XPN New Music Samplers. That's at least 16 CDs total!
As an XPN Program Partner, you will receive invitations for two to attend five World Cafe tapings. And, you get all of the benefits of the Music Lovers Club -- all of the XPN-produced CDs released during your membership year.
For more information send an email to Meaghan Whalen at mwhalen@xpn.org.
Invitations for 2 to attend 12 World Cafe Tapings PLUS all benefits of CD of the Month Club.
Plus The Festival VIP Package which includes a pair of 3 day Go Everywhere passes for the XPoNential Music Festival and early entry into all of the Wiggins Park Shows!